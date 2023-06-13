Projecting Every Conference's Best Linebackers for the 2023 CFB Season

0 of 10

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Linebackers do the dirty, inglorious work. They generally don't command much attention as their edge-rushing teammates or create takeaways like cornerbacks or safeties.

Stability, however, can be the product of a rock-solid middle.

Looking around the Football Bowl Subdivision, there will be many strong linebacker corps in 2023. While last season's national runner-up TCU stands out in the Big 12, for example, the Big Ten and SEC each have a few excellent contenders for the "best of the conference" label.

The choices are subjective but based on returning production, incoming transfers and overall depth.