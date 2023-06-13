Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Match Card and Predictions

Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Match Card and PredictionsJune 13, 2023
This year's Money in the Bank will be the first time WWE takes its annual pay-per-view across the Atlantic when the show heads for the O2 Arena in London.
Even though the company has other bouts booked for the event, the two same-titled ladder matches will be the main attraction. Victors have a cash-in success rate of over 80 percent, so the winners of the men's and women's briefcases could end up being future world champions.
The field for both of this year's matches is mostly made up of people who have not yet won the top title in their division, which makes things even more exciting for the winners.
We still have more than two weeks until the show, but let's jump into the matches we know will take place and make some predictions.
Men's Money in the Bank
The participants in the men's Money in the Bank match will be Ricochet, Butch, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar and Damian Priest.
This lineup is comprised of wrestlers who have never held a world title in WWE, so whoever wins will likely go on to claim their first top championship on the main roster.
While many fans would be happy to see any of these six guys walk out with the briefcase, there is one man who stands out above the rest as having the greatest potential to be a world champion.
All of them are great workers in different ways, but when it comes to personality and mic work, nobody can measure up to LA Knight. Even the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble couldn't keep him down.
Seeing someone like Nakamura or Ricochet win would certainly be satisfying, but Knight makes the most sense if WWE wants to create a top heel here.
The MITB briefcase has always been a tool best put into the hands of a villain because they can lord it over a babyface champion until striking when the moment is right.
The only other person who feels like a realistic option right now is Priest. He's been getting more and more opportunities lately, so management clearly sees something in him.
With the friction that has been building in The Judgment Day, we could see the group implode if Finn Bálor and Priest win their respective matches in London.
Prediction: LA Knight
Runner-up: Damian Priest
Women's Money in the Bank
The competitors in the women's Money in the Bank match will be Becky Lynch, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark and a final competitor still to be determined.
Lynch and Bayley are the only two in this match to have held singles gold on the main roster, so that leaves four other hungry young stars who are looking for their big break.
Stark was just called up from NXT and paired with Trish Stratus, so WWE clearly has plans for her, but pushing her toward a title now might be premature.
If management was paying attention to the crowd in Puerto Rico, then it knows Sky has the potential to be a top babyface with the right booking, and the first step to making that happen is a MITB win.
She and Bayley could be the last two fighting over the briefcase before Sky knocks her off the ladder to claim victory. That would pave the way for Damage CTRL to break up so The Genius of the Sky can focus on her own goals as a babyface again.
Prediction: Iyo Sky
Runner-up: Zoey Stark
Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes
Monday's Raw featured segments that led to two more matches being added to the MITB card, and the first will see Dominik Mysterio battle Cody Rhodes.
This is arguably Dom's biggest singles match since he faced his own father at WrestleMania 39, so it's going to put a lot of eyes on the young star.
The 26-year-old still gets a ton of heat whenever he tries to speak, but it's getting harder to tell if that is just because the fans like booing or if Dom is actually effective at being a heel. There is a difference between genuine heat and the crowd having fun with itself.
Even though management will probably begin to give him some wins at some point, this is not where it's going to happen.
WWE is still pushing Rhodes as a likely future world champion. Having him lose to a guy who barely has any victories that didn't come as a result of Ripley interfering wouldn't make any sense.
This one is easy. Rhodes is going to win, but Mami might make him pay for taking out her Dom-Dom.
Prediction: Cody Rhodes
Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins
The second match made during Monday's Raw came when Bálor challenged Rollins to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the PPV.
Rollins, being the cocky champion that he is, accepted without hesitation, but depending on where this bout falls on the card, he may have to worry about more than the Irishman.
If the men's MITB match happens first, whoever wins could end up cashing in on The Visionary during his fight with Bálor or on whoever ends up winning, making them easy pickings in most cases.
But that is another story. For now, the focus is on the two men who fought over the Universal Championship when it was first introduced seven years ago. Bálor won that encounter, but Rollins feels like the safer bet this time around.
Management just crowned him as the new world champion recently, so having him drop the belt this quickly wouldn't make sense unless he needed to take time off for some reason.
The MITB winner could be a wild card in all of this, especially if it's Priest. But if the match just comes down to Bálor and Rollins, The Visionary is going to leave with his reign intact.
Prediction: Seth Rollins