Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Match Card and Predictions

The participants in the men's Money in the Bank match will be Ricochet, Butch, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar and Damian Priest.

This lineup is comprised of wrestlers who have never held a world title in WWE, so whoever wins will likely go on to claim their first top championship on the main roster.

While many fans would be happy to see any of these six guys walk out with the briefcase, there is one man who stands out above the rest as having the greatest potential to be a world champion.

All of them are great workers in different ways, but when it comes to personality and mic work, nobody can measure up to LA Knight. Even the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble couldn't keep him down.

Seeing someone like Nakamura or Ricochet win would certainly be satisfying, but Knight makes the most sense if WWE wants to create a top heel here.

The MITB briefcase has always been a tool best put into the hands of a villain because they can lord it over a babyface champion until striking when the moment is right.

The only other person who feels like a realistic option right now is Priest. He's been getting more and more opportunities lately, so management clearly sees something in him.

With the friction that has been building in The Judgment Day, we could see the group implode if Finn Bálor and Priest win their respective matches in London.

Prediction: LA Knight

Runner-up: Damian Priest