Yankees' Willie Calhoun Suffers Apparent Injury Being Hit by Carlos Rodón Pitch in BP

Prior to Sunday night's series finale against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees may have suffered another injury setback.

According to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, Yankees designated hitter Willie Calhoun was hit on the elbow by a pitch from Carlos Rodón during his live batting practice session and left the field in visible pain. Calhoun is scheduled to be in the leadoff spot in New York's lineup against Boston.

New York has been dealing with injuries to key players throughout the 2023 season. Star slugger and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is on the 10-day injured list with a toe injury. Outfielder Harrison Bader has been limited to 26 games with a hamstring injury. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton recently returned to the lineup after missing over a month of action.

The Yankees signed Calhoun to a minor-league contract in December and he was added to the active roster in April. The 28-year-old has appeared in 39 games and is batting .246/.316/.426 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

A seven-year veteran, Calhoun began his major-league career with the Texas Rangers in 2017. He has struggled to stay on the field throughout his time in the majors, as the most games he's played in a season was 83 in 2019.

During a spring training game in 2020, Calhoun was hit in the face by a fastball that caused a fractured and displaced jaw and required surgery. He suffered a fractured forearm early in the 2021 season that limited him to 75 games.

The Yankees are certainly breathing a sigh of relief after avoiding yet another injury. Calhoun will try to help them emerge victorious in Sunday night's rubber match against their longtime rivals.