Raptors Rumors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. 'More Likely Than Not' to Leave TOR

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. could be heading out of Canada during this summer's free agency.

VanVleet and Trent are both "more likely than not to relocate" this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack.

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds as starting guard for the Raptors last season, while Trent averaged 17.4 points and sunk 166 three-pointers, in large part off the bench. VanVleet has been linked with the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, while rumors tie Trent with the Orlando Magic.

New head coach Darko Rajaković, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, is known for his work in player development. He has experience shaping talents like Ziaire Williams and Desmond Bane, the latter of which Rajaković worked with in summer league on Bane's way to becoming the Grizzlies' No. 2 point guard.

Even though Toronto appears likely to allow VanVleet and Trent to walk in free agency, however, Stein does not believe the Raptors are committing to a complete overhaul of the team that missed the 2023 playoffs.

"Yet the early signals emanating from Toronto... suggest that the Raptors are not interested in a total rebuild and view their offseason plans as a retool," Stein wrote.

VanVleet has been rumored to be considering free agency after Stein reported he had hired Klutch Sports as new representation this spring. Following that change, VanVleet and the Raptors did not agree to a contract extension in a negotiation VanVleet called a "mutual decision" to "wait it out."

VanVleet currently has a $22.8 million player option to stay in Toronto for 2023-24. Trent also has the choice to remain with the team at $18.56 million, but when commenting on his future with the Raptors in April said only, "It's a business."

If Trent decides to test the market this offseason, it will be his first time as a free agent. VanVleet last became a UFA in 2018, when the Raptors re-signed him to his current deal.