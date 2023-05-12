NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier Linked to Suns amid Chris Paul Trade Buzz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Heading into a crucial offseason with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to lead the franchise, the Phoenix Suns could seek help from a younger point guard who doesn't have the same injury concerns that veteran Chris Paul does.

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Fred VanVleet and Terry Rozier have been linked to the Suns by league personnel.

Fischer noted rival teams were under the impression Phoenix was pursuing a long-term replacement for Paul ahead of the trade deadline before pivoting to make the deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant.

On Friday's episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (starts at 31:30 mark), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said he expects the Suns will "aggressively shop" Paul in trades this summer.

