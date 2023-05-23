Lakers Rumors: Fred VanVleet Named Potential Free-Agent Target amid Kyrie Irving Buzz

John Fisher/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving isn't the only veteran point guard whom the Los Angeles Lakers could chase this offseason.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Tuesday on Get Up that the Lakers "have other options beyond [Irving]," citing Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as one such example. He mentioned the general uncertainty surrounding the Raptors amid their coaching search and noted VanVleet is represented by agent Rich Paul, who also represents both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Irving's mercurial nature and lengthy injury history make him a risky addition for whichever team signs him. The latter factor has to be a strong consideration for the Lakers since Davis and James have missed a number of games in recent years.

Finances are another obstacle. Irving can receive up to $46.9 million as the starting salary of his new contract, while Spotrac projects the Lakers to have only $29.6 million in practical salary cap space.

VanVleet might be as somewhat less expensive target, albeit one who still figures to soak up a sizable amount of that cap space. His 2023-24 player option is worth $22.8 million, and his value hasn't exactly diminished since he signed his four-year, $85 million pact with Toronto.

The 29-year-old averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists and shot 34.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. He also has 52 games of playoff experience over five postseason trips with the Raptors.

The Lakers' ceiling with VanVleet might not be as high as it would be with Irving, but they would likely have a higher floor with him on the roster. After trading for Russell Westbrook blew up in the franchise's face, going with what's perceived as the safer play might be a more sensible course of action.