What Are NBA Insiders Saying About Kyrie Irving's Longterm Future with the Mavericks?

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Credit to the Dallas Mavericks for making the bold move for Kyrie Irving just a few days ahead of the trade deadline.

Irving is one of the league's most talented scorers. The team's top priority was finding another shot creator to support young superstar Luka Dončić.

Mission accomplished.

But Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and multiple league sources indicate he's expecting a max salary in July. Based on the NBA's current salary cap projection of $134 million for 2023-24, Dallas can pay Irving up to $272 million over five years. But will they need to go that high?

One widespread perception of Irving is that he comes quickly to insult. Irving may look for a new home if the Mavericks aren't offering the right money, years or are trying to tie his salary to incentives.

"I'm not sure where else he goes," one Eastern Conference executive said. "Unless the Los Angeles Lakers don't re-sign [D'Angelo Russell], they can't get to Kyrie's max."

Few teams will have the $46.9 million in cap space to give a competing bid (maxing out at $201.7 over four). Most teams expected to have money are rebuilding or restructuring, like the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

"Kyrie's goal in pushing out of Brooklyn was to get his rights with a team willing to pay him," one source said. "Dallas is where he'll want to be."

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

That sentiment was echoed by several competing executives who believe the Mavericks will meet Irving's price. The negotiation will center on duration, be it a three-, four- or five-year deal.

"Kyrie will be on his best behavior until he gets paid; after is a different story," another executive said. "Unless he and Luka actively despise each other, I don't see Dallas letting him go."

Dončić is under contract through the 2026-27 season, although he can opt-out one year earlier. The Mavericks may want to keep Irving to help give Dončić additional motivation to re-sign (he should be eligible for a supermax extension before his current deal expires if he continues on his current path).

Another factor to consider is Irving's suspension by the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the season for "promoting a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate" and failing to "disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so."

While Irving did later apologize to the Jewish community via Instagram, he later deleted the post. When asked if he stood by the apology, he said, in part, "I stand by who I am and why I apologized. And I did it because I care about my family. And I have Jewish members of my family that care for me deeply."

On the Court

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Several scouts and executives are skeptical that the pairing will work defensively in the postseason.

"Teams already target Luka [on defense], and the Mavs have done a reasonably solid job of protecting him. It's much harder to hide two guys," one NBA source said. "With Jalen Brunson, he's short but fights hard and is a better defender than Kyrie. It could be a real problem for Dallas."

The Mavericks have significant firepower, but most of the team's scorers (Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dončić and Irving) aren't known for their defensive chops.

Dorian Finney-Smith, sent to the Nets for Irving, will be missed. Justin Holiday (picked up off the buyout market) will help some, along with Reggie Bullock and a developing Josh Green. Dallas may need to try and outscore opponents instead of focusing on getting stops.

That may not yield a championship, but the marriage may work for a while as long as the team stays competitive and Irving takes some of the pressure off Dončić.

What's Next?

Assuming Irving re-signs, the Mavericks must fill some holes this summer. Dwight Powell and Wood will also be notable free agents.

"Now that [Dallas has] a second star with Luka, they may need an offseason to find the right role players to put around them," one executive said. "They need long, athletic wings who can cover a lot of ground defensively. It would help if they could shoot the ball."

While elite 3-and-D wings are not easy to come by, they're not nearly as unique as Dončić and Irving. The franchise could also use a starting-caliber role-playing center.

Regarding trade assets, the Mavericks still owe a first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Kristaps Porziņģis. Once it conveys in June (top-10 protected), Dallas can offer two of its following four firsts in trade. The 2029 first will go to the Nets for Irving. Dallas only has one movable second-rounder (2025), assuming the Knicks get the 2023 first.

The Mavericks have several movable contracts to match salaries for incoming talent after the season via trade (Bullock, Green). Others may be slightly less attractive (Hardaway, McGee). Dāvis Bertāns' deal isn't especially appealing, but it's less of an albatross with $22 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, assuming he opts into his final year (2024-25).

Retaining its current core, the Mavericks project to have the taxpayer mid-level exception in the $7 million range to spend on free agency.

Without Irving, Wood, Bullock (partially guaranteed) and others, Dallas could get to nearly $29 million in cap space, but that may be too costly in depth.

