Liam Hendriks Placed on White Sox 15-Day IL Following Elbow Injury vs. Marlins

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced Sunday they placed closer Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.

The three-time All-Star didn't make his 2023 debut until late May due to chemotherapy treatments he received for his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Through five innings so far, he has struck out three batters and allowed three earned runs.

Hendriks last pitched Friday, earning the win after pitching a scoreless ninth in Chicago's 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. Luis Robert Jr. hit a walk-off single in the bottom half of the inning.

Neutral fans will be disappointed to see Hendriks' comeback derailed already. He overcame so much to get back on the mound, and he's back on the shelf after just a few weeks.

In practical terms, the 34-year-old's injury could rule out any opportunity for the White Sox to trade him before Aug. 1.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand spoke to an American League executive who said Hendriks is a "very viable acquisition" if his performance begins to improve.

At 29-37, Chicago is third in the AL Central and 8.5 games off the final wild-card spot. The team figures to be a seller at the deadline, and dealing a proven veteran with a $15 million club option for 2024 would make sense.

But that avenue is probably closed altogether as long as Hendriks is on the IL.

Kendall Graveman will presumably resume closer duties in the interim. Graveman has six saves and a 2.28 ERA in 28 appearances.