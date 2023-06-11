WWE Rumors: Latest on Elias' Contract Situation amid Inconsistent Booking

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Elias has dropped to the very bottom of the card in WWE, and his long-term future in the company appears in question.

Fightful Select reported it reached out to WWE regarding Elias' contract situation and did not receive word back. His deal was reportedly set to expire at the end of 2022, though Elias has continued to make sporadic appearances on WWE programming this year.

Elias has not had a singles match on television in over two months and has been used as enhancement talent throughout the year. His last victory in a singles match came all the way back in October of last year when he re-debuted as Elias after the Ezekiel experiment was put to rest.

The 35-year-old has been with WWE since 2014 and made his main roster debut in 2017. While his only individual championship was the 24/7 title, he's a solid in-ring competitor who has excelled with his crowd work since his call up.

The fact that WWE would not comment on Elias' contract status is a bit of a concern, though official comments on contractual matters are rare.

Prior to signing with WWE, Elias wrestled for the International Wrestling Cartel, an independent based in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

