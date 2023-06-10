Marcus Stroman: Cubs Weren't 'Interested' in Contract Extension When I Reached Out

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In the midst of arguably the best season of his career, Marcus Stroman is making a statement to the Chicago Cubs as he seeks a long-term contract.

Stroman tweeted he and his agent have made "multiple attempts" to talk about a new deal with the Cubs, but they weren't "interested in exploring it now."

The Cubs signed Stroman to a three-year, $71 million contract in December 2021 that includes a $21 million player option for 2024.

Stroman has maintained for a long time he would be more than happy to stay in Chicago if the opportunity presents itself.

"I've been open with the front office here, been very vocal that I want to be here and I want an extension, that I don't want to honestly make it to free agency," Stroman told Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times in March during spring training. "But I'm also very confident in my abilities in free agency. I've always bet on myself."

Stroman is certainly increasing his negotiating leverage based on his performance thus far. The 32-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in innings pitched (85.2), has the lowest WHIP in the NL (1.04) and ranks second in the NL in ERA (2.42).

One reason the Cubs may not be looking to extend Stroman right now is because he could be one of the best starting pitchers available before the trade deadline.

Chicago's 27-36 record is fourth in the NL Central, 6.5 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead and final wild card spot.