Brewers' Adrian Houser on A's: Everyone Forgets They're a Major League Baseball Team

John Fisher/Getty Images

Attendance at Oakland Athletics games has hit record lows this season. The team is on pace for the lowest winning percentage in MLB history, and the franchise's plan to move to Las Vegas is seemingly falling apart.

The A's still beat the Milwaukee Brewers and starting pitcher Adrian Houser 5-2 on Friday.

"I think everyone forgets they're a Major League Baseball team," Houser said about the Athletics, per MLB.com's Martín Gallegos. "Doesn't matter what the record is. ... If their organization doesn't want to win, that's on them. ... They're still competitors. They're still going to try to beat you every time."

Houser fell into an early hole while pitching the first four innings against Oakland, falling behind 4-0 in the second inning.

By the time he stepped off the mound, Houser had given up five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Milwaukee got two runs back on a pair of RBI doubles in the bottom of the second but was unable to overcome the early deficit.

In Houser's last appearance during a 5-1 Brewers victory over the Cincinnati Reds on June 4, he held batters to just one run as he allowed six hits and no walks through seven innings while striking out two.

"It was the command," Houser said after the win over the Reds, per Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press. "That's where everything starts. That's how we were able to hide stuff and be able to disguise some other pitches. Just hitting spots and attacking early. Getting those early strikes is a big thing for me."

That command was lacking Friday, as Houser allowed a hit on the first pitch of the game.

The Brewers will look to rebound from their loss to a historically underperforming A's team when the two teams meet again Saturday in Milwaukee at 4:10 p.m. ET.