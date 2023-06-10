Chris Paul Rumors: Knicks, Warriors, Lakers Linked If Suns PG Becomes Free Agent

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Add the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors to the list of teams interested if veteran Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul hits free agency.

"If Chris Paul is out there as a free agent this summer, look at the two teams in L.A.—the Clippers and Lakers—the Knicks in New York, or the Golden State Warriors," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday's NBA Countdown. "Those would all be potential destinations for Chris Paul, who would then sign a deal at a much lower number than the $30 million he's guaranteed in Phoenix if he stays there past that June 28 deadline."

The Suns have informed Paul of their plans to waive him, according to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Paul "plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship," Haynes reported.

