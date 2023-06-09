Astros' Yordan Álvarez Placed on 10-Day IL with Oblique Injury

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have placed slugger Yordan Álvarez on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort, the franchise announced Friday.

The move comes after the 25-year-old exited Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after only one at-bat due to oblique discomfort.

Álvarez told reporters he initially felt an issue with his oblique while hitting in the cage ahead of Thursday's game and felt it again after taking two swings in his first at-bat.

"We'll evaluate him tomorrow," manager Dusty Baker said after Thursday's loss. "That's a tough blow right there. We've just got to regroup and try to figure out how we're going to win some ballgames and get through this."

The Astros can't seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season.

Houston began the year without second baseman José Altuve due to a thumb injury that he suffered in the World Baseball Classic, and he also missed time due to an oblique ailment.

Outfielder Michael Brantley has also been shut down indefinitely due to shoulder inflammation, and starting pitchers José Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia are all on the injured list.

As Houston's primary designated hitter, Álvarez was having a solid season before hitting the shelf. He's slashing .272/.384/.579 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI in 57 games.

Corey Julks could take over at DH with Álvarez sidelined.

The Astros currently sit second in the American League West with a 36-27 record, five games back of the first-place Texas Rangers. They open a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.