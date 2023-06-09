Blue Jays' Anthony Bass Says He Doesn't Think His Anti-LGBTQIA+ Post Was Hateful

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass doesn't believe a video he posted on social media that cited Bible verses as a reason to boycott companies supporting LGBTQIA+ people and initiatives was hateful.

"I do not," Bass said Thursday when asked if he thought it was hateful. "That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic."

Bass went on to say he deleted the video because he "felt like it was too much of a distraction," but he was standing by his "personal beliefs" even though he meant "no harm towards any groups of people."

Bass shared the Instagram video on May 29 from the account dudewithgoodnews.

"Here's the reason biblically why I believe Christians have got to be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that's pushing the things they're pushing," the person said in the video. "... This is evil, this is demonic, we won't stand for it, we're not going to go to the stores anymore and we're not going to give them our money."

Target and Bud Light faced backlash from some people for their involvement with LGBTQIA+ groups. Target announced on May 23 it was pulling some of its Pride-themed merchandise after some of its employees were subjected to threats.

Bud Light drew the ire of certain groups in the wake of its marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that began in April.

Bass issued an apology for sharing the video prior to a May 30 game against the Milwaukee Brewers:

"I'll make this quick. I recognize yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that. I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized (to) them and, as of right now, I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark and we want to welcome everybody."

The Blue Jays also issued a statement in the wake of Bass' social media post:

"The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all. The Blue Jays are proud to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month, including a special fourth annual Pride Weekend at the ballpark June 9 and 10, and demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark."

The Blue Jays plan to have Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQIA+ activist leZlie Lee Kam prior to Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins as part of Pride Weekend, according to the Associated Press.