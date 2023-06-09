Mets Trade Rumors: Reds' Alexis Diaz Being Tracked by NY Scouts Ahead of MLB Deadline

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets have been without star closer Edwin Diaz while he recovers from a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, but they reportedly are interested in bringing in his younger brother to fill his role in the interim.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that "Mets scouts have been tracking" Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz for a potential trade.

