    Mets Trade Rumors: Reds' Alexis Diaz Being Tracked by NY Scouts Ahead of MLB Deadline

    Doric SamJune 9, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 10: Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on April 10, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Mets have been without star closer Edwin Diaz while he recovers from a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, but they reportedly are interested in bringing in his younger brother to fill his role in the interim.

    Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that "Mets scouts have been tracking" Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz for a potential trade.

