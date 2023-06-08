Colorado's Deion Sanders: Schools Offered Travis Hunter $1.5M in Transfer Portal

Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images

Former 5-star recruit Travis Hunter followed his Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado this offseason after Sanders was hired to lead the Buffaloes.

But Hunter had plenty of other opportunities available.

"People offered Hunter a bag. About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal," Sanders told Carl Reed of 247Sports. "But Travis is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn't built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability. And that's what he wanted and desired. That is why he decided to ride and stay with us."

Hunter was excellent in his freshman season, registering 18 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass deflections and a defensive touchdown from his cornerback position while adding 18 receptions for 190 yards and four scores as a wideout. He appeared in eight games.

He has the opportunity to be a two-way star in the mold of 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, and more than a few teams would have loved to add him in the transfer portal this offseason.

But he's sticking with Sanders and Colorado.

