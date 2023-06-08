X

    Big Ten CFB Schedule 2024-25: Matchups for OSU, Michigan, USC, UCLA, More Revealed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: The Big Ten Logo displayed on the field during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermaker on December 03,2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten starting in the 2024 season. And now we have a better idea of the schedule that will welcome them to their new conference.

    The Big Ten announced its 2024 and 2025 schedules Thursday, and while the marquee matchup of USC vs. Ohio State won't happen in the Trojans' first season in the new conference, a number of exciting contests will feature them.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Here are the Big Ten football home/away matchups for 2025: <a href="https://t.co/iOTzQCP1yh">https://t.co/iOTzQCP1yh</a> <a href="https://t.co/DtnKM35BOj">pic.twitter.com/DtnKM35BOj</a>

    The conference also announced a new "flex protect" scheduling model, eliminating divisions altogether. A number of games will be protected each season, however, preserving traditional rivalries:

    Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg

    B1G's confirmed annual protected games: Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota Wisconsin, UCLA-USC.

    Big Ten schools will continue to play nine divisional games.

    Below, we'll highlight some of the best Big Ten showdowns in 2024.

    Michigan at USC

    Big Ten CFB Schedule 2024-25: Matchups for OSU, Michigan, USC, UCLA, More Revealed
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Wolverines will travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face USC for the first time as conference foes, although the longstanding Rose Bowl matchup between the Big Ten and Pac-12 means that USC and Michigan have already faced off 10 times.

    USC leads the all-time series, 6-4.

    Ohio State at UCLA

    UCLA will be welcomed to the Big Ten with a tough matchup against the always dangerous Ohio State. The two have split nine appearances, with the Bruins holding a 4-4-1 record against the Buckeyes all time.

    Michigan at Ohio State

    Even with newcomers USC and UCLA, the biggest matchup of the Big Ten schedule is still the annual clash between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

    The teams have played 105 times, with Ohio State holding a 52-49-4 edge in the series. Michigan has won the past two matchups, however, after a long string of Buckeyes dominance.

    As always, all eyes in the college football world will be on this game.

    USC at Penn State

    The Trojans will likely get to face their first "white out" in this contest at Beaver Stadium, as a Nittany Lions team that has often served as the bridesmaid behind Michigan and Ohio State in recent seasons will host a USC side looking to disrupt the traditional conference hierarchy.

    The Trojans hold a 6-4 edge in the all-time series against Penn State, with many more of these matchups to come.