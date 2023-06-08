Mets' Pete Alonso Leaves Game vs. Braves with Wrist Injury After Hit by Pitch

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso did not last long in Wednesday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Alonso was removed from the game in the top of the first inning after being hit on the wrist by a Charlie Morton fastball.

The Mets moved Mark Canha to first base and inserted Tommy Pham into left field following Alonso's exit.

X-rays on the first baseman's wrist came back negative, per SNY's Steve Gelbs. He is considered day-to-day with a contusion.

The incident occurred just one day after Alonso hit a two-run home run off Atlanta pitcher Bryce Elder in the top of the third inning and proceeded to taunt him from the dugout after giving the Mets a 4-1 lead.

"Throw it again! Throw it again, please! Throw it again," Alonso shouted from the dugout after rounding the diamond in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Braves, according to ESPN.

Braves fans appeared to heckle Alonso after his exit from Wednesday's game, cheering and chanting "throw it again."

Alonso has put together an impressive season. He entered Wednesday's game slashing .231/.323/.546 with a major league-leading 22 home runs, in addition to 49 RBI and two stolen bases in 61 games.

The 28-year-old has been mostly healthy during his career, appearing in at least 152 games in three of his first four seasons. He also played 57 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

If Alonso misses any time, Canha figures to slot in as New York's primary first baseman. Mark Vientos could also see time at the position.

Despite having the highest payroll in baseball, the Mets entered Wednesday's game third in the National League East with a 30-31 record, 6.5 games back of the first-place Braves. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games.