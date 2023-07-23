Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Ready for Camp After Injury; Won't Be on PUP List

AP Photo/John Locher

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical with the team and is expected to be available for the start of training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Garoppolo won't go on the physically unable to perform list.

The 31-year-old missed the final eight games across the 2022 regular season and playoffs due to a foot injury. The issue was bad enough that he eventually underwent surgery in March after signing with the Raiders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on June 6 that Garoppolo was expected to be ready in time for training camp:

The Raiders were basically hitting the fast-forward button on the Jimmy G Experience.

The two-time Super Bowl winner can be a very good quarterback when healthy. He threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions across 11 games in 2022.

However, Garoppolo simply can't stay healthy. He has played a full season just once in his career.

The Raiders went into this partnership with eyes wide open, especially since his physical with the team was what flagged his need for foot surgery. They knew the risk they were taking when they identified the 2014 second-round pick as their new starting quarterback.

Because of that, it's somewhat surprising Las Vegas filled out the quarterback room with Brian Hoyer, fourth-round draft pick Aidan O'Connell and Chase Garbers. None of the three inspires a wealth of confidence in a QB1 role if it comes to that.