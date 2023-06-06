Rangers' Jacob deGrom to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury; Out 2023 Season

Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Jacob deGrom is done for the season.

The Texas Rangers ace will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his injured elbow, general manager Chris Young told reporters Tuesday.

"We have gone backwards. The MRI revealed damage that was significant," Young said, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "I'm glad we have clarity. Everyone being in the dark was not good. Now we have a course of action and we will attack it."

Grant first reported the news, noting DeGrom is expected to be sidelined until the middle of 2024.

