Mavericks Rumors: Dallas 'Widely Known' to Be Mulling Trade Possibilities at No. 10

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are facing the crucial task of improving their roster around star point guard Luka Dončić this offseason, and they reportedly are likely to use their 2023 first-round pick as a trade asset.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Mavs are "widely known to be evaluating trade possibilities" with the No. 10 pick in this year's draft, which will be held on June 22.

Dallas hasn't made a first- or second-round selection in either of the last two drafts, so it comes as no surprise that the team is more interested in pursuing a player who can help win now as opposed to a developmental prospect.

B/R's Eric Pincus reported in April that the Mavs "might have an eye" on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and were looking at Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins prior to the trade deadline.

The Mavs are also hoping to retain point guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Dallas surrendered a ton of trade capital to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets midway through this season, so it's imperative that the team doesn't let him get away to avoid a repeat of how Jalen Brunson departed last offseason to sign with the New York Knicks.

In addition to the roster improvements, changes could be coming to the Mavs coaching staff. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Monday that Dallas plans to pursue Jeff Van Gundy and is also interested in Jeff Hornacek for assistant positions under head coach Jason Kidd.

After falling short of the playoffs this season, the Mavs are hoping to return to title contention next year. At this point, trading the No. 10 pick looks like their best avenue toward adding the type of talent to achieve that goal.