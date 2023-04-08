After Giving Up on NBA Play-in, What's Next for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks?

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks called it a season on Friday before mathematical elimination, but the loss to the Chicago Bulls was an ugly necessity for the franchise's future.

The play-in may have reduced tanking overall, but it remains situationally endemic to the NBA. This was the must-lose game for Dallas. Both teams held 38-42 records going into the matchup, tied for the 10th and 11th worst records in the NBA.

With the loss, Dallas sits alone at No. 10 in the lottery. The exact number protecting its 2023 first from conveying to the New York Knicks in June—still owed from the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal.

This isn't about Victor Wembanyama and the three percent chance of a Dallas miracle. It's about having a key asset with the team at a crossroads.

The Mavericks made the play for Kyrie Irving ahead of the deadline to partner with star Luka Dončić. But too much depth was lost to compete viably for the postseason.

Now the time nears to either recommit to Irving and flesh out the rest of the roster or go in a different direction entirely.

The Irving Question

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Getting a player as talented as Irving isn't easy—even if competing executives and scouts wonder if Dallas will ever be a real contender with two stars who are defensive liabilities. But many agree that the small sample wasn't enough, not with the roster as constructed.

According to multiple NBA sources, Irving was motivated to leave the Brooklyn Nets because the team was reluctant to pay him his asking price, starting at the projected maximum salary of $46.9 million (TBD, as the NBA and NBPA are still writing up the new collective bargaining rules in the form of a term sheet). Soon the Mavericks will be able to pay him that max, but will they?

Most teams that project to have significant cap room this summer are the rebuilding types like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Some sources wonder if Irving has enough leverage to demand a max deal with the Mavericks.

"Where else is he going to go?" one source said.

Another source called him called Irving "a complicated individual, quick to find insult," who may decide he doesn't want to be in Dallas if the team doesn't offer everything it possibly can.

Pencil in a marriage of convenience with Irving back to Dallas on a significant salary, maybe even as high as the max.

"Getting Irving to stay shouldn't be a problem for the Mavericks," a different source said. "The issues will start once they bring him back."

Who Is Under Contract and What's Missing?

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

With Dončić and Irving, scoring won't be a problem for the squad. The team has several veterans like Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dāvis Bertāns, Reggie Bullock (only $5.5 million of his $10.5 million is guaranteed) and younger emerging players like Josh Green and Jaden Hardy. The offseason signing of JaVale McGee was a miscalculation; the team could still use a starting center.

Dallas gave up the more dependable 3-and-D wings in Dorian Finney-Smith, who they badly need to replace. Chrisitan Wood, also a pending free agent, is more impactful offensively than defensively. Other free agents include Dwight Powell, Frank Ntilikina, Theo Pinson, Markieff Morris, Justin Holiday and McKinley Wright IV.

Assuming Irving returns, the Mavericks must fill the roster with defensive-minded role players, preferably with size, length and shooting ability. A third scorer, like Wood, would help, but Dallas' most pressing needs are players who can cover for what Dončić and Irving aren't as players defensively.

Why the Lottery Matters

How patient will Dončić be in Dallas on a team that can't make the playoffs? Fortunately, the Mavericks have him locked in for three more seasons (four with his player option). With a player of that caliber, the team faces significant pressure to win as close to "now" as possible.

Even at No. 10, the Mavericks only have a 79.8 percent chance of keeping its pick, potentially dropping to the Knicks in the 11-15 range. While the team could benefit from a prospect (like Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Kentucky's Cason Wallace, Arkansas's Anthony Black, Kansas' Gradey Dick, etc.), it's rare when a rookie can meaningfully impact a playoff team.

Instead, the Mavericks could look to pick on behalf of another franchise and execute a trade soon after (the team can't deal its 2023 prior since it will owe New York its 2024 selection). Bertāns ($17 million next season with $5 million guaranteed for 2024-25) might be passable as salary ballast for a rebuilding team eager to add a top-10 pick. Others like McGee and Hardaway could be needed in a bigger deal. Or the Mavericks could look to go after multiple veterans at the cost of youth (with Green and/or Hardy out).

Dallas can also send its 2027 first-round pick, though it has limited means to protect that selection. Since that's after Dončić's option year, it would be a high-value draft asset but one the Mavericks should be extremely hesitant to deal.

New trade rules are expected to be restrictive to teams over the tax, but it's unclear how quickly those limitations will go into effect.

The Wish List

Assuming Irving returns, the Mavericks might have an eye (via trade) on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Per NBA sources, Dallas also eyed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins before the trade deadline.

The team could look into the availability of players like OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Lu Dortz (Oklahoma City Thunder), Alex Caruso (Bulls), Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors, player option), Robert Covington (Los Angeles Clippers), Mo Bamba (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), among many others.

Free agency is difficult to peg until the rule changes are evident, but Dallas can near $28.5 million in cap space without Irving, Wood, Bullock and others. That number dips by about $5 mil with the No. 10 pick.

The Mavericks might be hard-pressed to add size, replace Irving and supplement the size and shooting with that budget (plus a projected room mid-level exception in the $7-7.6 million range)

If Irving, Wood and others are retained, Dallas projects to be over the luxury tax, which could initially limit the team to the $7 million room mid-level exception—but only if they don't exceed a new, second apron. That's why the franchise needs to tread carefully through the Irving negotiation. Wood could be an economic casualty—shedding Bertāns a priority.

The budget for free agency may be limiting for Dallas, so trade (and the No. 10 pick) may be the path of least resistance. Some free agents who might help the Mavericks, depending on how much the team has to spend, could include Bruce Brown Jr. (player option with the Denver Nuggets), Matisse Thybylle (restricted with the Portland Trail Blazers), Troy Brown Jr., Josh Okogie, Jalen McDaniels and Dario Šarić, etc.

The decision to give up on the play-in may not have gone over well with fans, but the Mavericks correctly self-evaluated that they had no real path to sustained success this year. If the team can add a high-level prospect in the draft or use that pick as trade currency, Dallas may be able to construct a better-fitting roster around it's two elite star scorers.

