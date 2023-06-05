Report: ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy to Be Pursued for Role on Jason Kidd's Mavericks Staff

Set Number: X164321 TK1

The Dallas Mavericks "plan to gauge" the interest level of Jeff Van Gundy in accepting an assistant coach position, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Dallas is also interested in hiring Jeff Hornacek to work under head coach Jason Kidd.

Van Gundy coached 11 seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before transitioning to the broadcast table with ESPN.

