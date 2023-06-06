Lionel Messi to Be Subject of 4-Part Apple TV+ Documentary Series After World Cup Win

AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Lionel Messi will be the subject of a four-part documentary series on Apple TV+ that will cover his FIFA World Cup career, which culminated with him leading the Argentina national team to victory in Qatar last year.

"The series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history," a press release stated. "In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory."

The documentary will feature behind-the-scenes access to Messi while he was in Qatar in 2022. The 35-year-old opened up in personal interviews, and there will be conversations with his teammates, coaches, competitors, fans and commentators discussing his legendary impact. It will also detail his rise from his first match as a member of the Argentina national team to becoming one of the greatest players of all time.

Prior to filming the documentary, Messi had mapped out his dream scenario for the series:

"It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I've daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen … the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I'm also going to live it as something special, because it's the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending."

He did exactly what he sought to do, creating a storybook ending that will surely be enjoyed by fans who tune in to the upcoming documentary. The series does not yet have a title or a release date.