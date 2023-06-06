Seth Rollins Is Making Mondays Great, Becky Lynch Must Win MITB, More Raw Takes

Seth Rollins Is Making Mondays Great, Becky Lynch Must Win MITB, More Raw TakesJune 6, 2023
The June 5 edition of WWE Raw delivered quality wrestling for three hours, especially thanks to the champions.
Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Damian Priest, while intercontinental champ Gunther defeated Kevin Owens in an explosive non-title clash.
Becky Lynch and new rival Zoey Stark both qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. While they may get in each other's way, The Man has an important chance to win the briefcase for the first time in her career.
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter gave Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler a solid fight in the debut of the former NXT tag team champions.
This was an exciting night that continued to establish the red brand as the show for the wrestling workhorses.
Finally, WWE Has World Title Matches on Raw Again
Seth Rollins is already delivering on the promise of his role as a workhorse champion. He issued an open challenge Monday night that was answered by Damian Priest.
The two men delivered in The Visionary's first defense, continuing the rivalry between Rollins and The Judgment Day.
It should be the standard for Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at least twice per month; once on television and once at the latest pay-per-view. This will help him differentiate himself from Roman Reigns on SmackDown.
It will also make Raw worth watching weekly again and allow Superstars with the talent to deliver to prove themselves while waiting for the major challenges at a premium live event.
For every AJ Styles or Finn Bálor, there is Johnny Gargano or Priest who just needs a chance. Rollins can provide that.
Gunther vs. Kevin Owens Was PPV-Level Match With No Story Needed
Gunther vs. Kevin Owens had the best match of the night. Two of the best wrestlers in WWE competed with fire despite having no title on the line.
This was a guaranteed hit that could have happened on a bigger stage. As WWE continues to build up Sami Zayn and KO vs. Imperium, contests like this one underline why this rivalry is so important to Raw.
WWE can bring this back around for a future PPV and still has yet to deliver Gunther vs. Zayn or Matt Riddle, which will also be quality.
Alongside Seth Rollins as the workhorse world champion, the top of the Raw roster is delivering in the ring every time.
These Superstars can make the red brand must-watch TV for the rest of the year and beyond.
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Must Be First True Women's Tag Team
The women's tag team division has struggled to match up to the storied men's equivalent for many reasons.
One defining problem, however, has been a lack of established groups.
There is not a single former women's tag team that is still together from the early years of the division. Multiple former champions are not even on the roster anymore.
The women's tag division needs stability. Before The Usos could become one of the all-time great tag teams, Jimmy and Jey Uso had to stay together through hard times.
The Street Profits and The New Day have helped redefine the success tag team wrestlers can have in singles action without breaking up.
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were the longest reigning NXT women's tag team champions before heading to Raw. They took their time to build to that moment through loyalty to one another.
The new team showed out by competing with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in their debut Monday night, but that should be just the tip of the iceberg. They should be the team to redefine the division.
Becky Lynch Can Revitalize Money in the Bank Concept for Women's Division
Almost no one in WWE history has a resume like Becky Lynch. She won the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event, the second-ever women's Royal Rumble match, and she is one of the longest-reigning women's champions in history.
In a recent interview with Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast (h/t Skylar Russell and Jeremy Lambert of Fightful), The Man declared she had one last goal in wrestling: Winning Money in the Bank.
Lynch has sought victory in the event ever since the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017. At this point, she may be too big a star to need the briefcase, but the briefcase needs her.
Since Carmella's 287-day run as Mrs. Money in the Bank, no woman has held the briefcase longer than 24 hours before cashing in.
That can change with The Man. She would carry the briefcase like a championship, waiting for a chance to deliver a special moment with her cash-in.
Meanwhile, Lynch will have Trish Stratus breathing down her neck, hoping to take her opportunity away from her. It is a recipe for quality television.