Seth Rollins Is Making Mondays Great, Becky Lynch Must Win MITB, More Raw Takes

Credit: WWE.com.

The June 5 edition of WWE Raw delivered quality wrestling for three hours, especially thanks to the champions.

Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Damian Priest, while intercontinental champ Gunther defeated Kevin Owens in an explosive non-title clash.



Becky Lynch and new rival Zoey Stark both qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. While they may get in each other's way, The Man has an important chance to win the briefcase for the first time in her career.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter gave Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler a solid fight in the debut of the former NXT tag team champions.

This was an exciting night that continued to establish the red brand as the show for the wrestling workhorses.

