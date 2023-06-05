5-Star LB Sammy Brown Commits to Clemson Over Georgia, Ohio State, More

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Sammy Brown, a 5-star linebacker in the Class of 2024, committed to Clemson on Monday over Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

"So I had a meeting with [Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney] to just talk about where I'm at," Brown told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "And he basically said that he wants me to commit when I'm ready. And I told him that I am ready right now. I'm pretty sure Coach Swinney jumped up onto his table when I told him."

Brown is considered the top linebacker in his recruiting class, the top player from the state of Georgia and the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports' rankings.

The linebacker prospect grew up as a Clemson fan, so his commitment to the Tigers doesn't come as a major surprise.

"It's almost surreal to think that I kinda kept up with them growing up, watching the players and the success," he told Wiltfong. "To now finally have the opportunity to be a part of what I grew up watching is just a blessing. I can remember taking my picture at the Dabo Swinney football camp every summer and thinking about how cool that was."

He'll bring an extremely athletic profile to the Tigers. Along with his 113 tackles, one sack, one interception and three pass breakups as a junior, he also rushed for 1,459 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 246 receiving yards and an additional three scores.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports called Brown "one of the top overall athletes to come out of the high school ranks in recent memory," adding that he "could probably find a home somewhere at the Power Five level as a running back given how he powers his way through would-be tacklers, but tape suggests that he has a chance to be special as an off-ball linebacker."

He's also the highest-ranked linebacker in the history of 247Sports, according to Wiltfong. And he's Clemson's first 5-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, joining six 4-star prospects for the Tigers in the Class of 2024.

It's a good day for Clemson, in other words.