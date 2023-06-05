Albert Pujols Named Special Assistant to MLB Commissioner; Legend Won World Series 2x

AP Photo/Scott Kane

Major League Baseball has announced former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols will serve as a special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred.

Pujols retired after the 2023 season and is fourth on the all-time home run list with 703.

"Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well," Manfred said. "He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities. We are excited for Albert to join other former players who are doing important work for our sport, and we will welcome his perspective across our efforts."

Pujols' role will include assisting in player relations, work with his home country of the Dominican Republic and serving as an analyst on MLB Network. He is set to make his MLB Network debut Tuesday on MLB Central.

"I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter of my career," Pujols said. "Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together. I'm also grateful for the opportunity to join the MLB Network family. I've been a huge fan since the very beginning and can't wait to get started."

The 43-year-old played for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers over his career, making 11 All-Star teams and winning two World Series. He won three NL MVPs and six Silver Slugger awards during his time with the Cardinals.

Manfred has prioritized adding former legends behind the scenes, with CC Sabathia and Joe Torre among the big names who serve as special assistants. Ken Griffey Jr. and Cal Ripken Jr. also work regularly with Manfred.