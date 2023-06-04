Yankees News: Nestor Cortes Likely Headed to IL with Shoulder Injury; Will Have MRI

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The New York Yankees could be without one of their key pitchers for the next couple of weeks.

The club announced that Nestor Cortes is likely headed to the injured list with a shoulder ailment The decision comes after Cortes was having difficulty recovering between starts. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday or Tuesday.

Cortes is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 2022-23.

While his ERA is high to this point, the five wins are second in the Yankees rotation. Cortes had a breakout 2022 as he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and was selected to his first All-Star Game.

His struggles this season can be attributed to his inability to remain effective when he goes through the order a third time. Cortes was scheduled to make his next start against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, and the Yankees have not named a replacement in the rotation.

The Yankees are third in the AL East at 35-25, 6.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

If Cortes were to miss multiple starts, it could affect the upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.