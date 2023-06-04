Celtics See Jaylen Brown as 'Big Part' of Future amid Trade Rumors, Rival GM Says

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After another deep playoff run fell just short in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have a lot of important questions looming over them as they enter a pivotal offseason.

The biggest of which is what to do about star guard Jaylen Brown. The All-NBA Second Team selection is set to become a free agent after next season and is up for a supermax extension that could be worth up to five years and $290 million.

And although he's been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last offseason, one anonymous general manager told Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett, that he expects the organization to do everything it can to keep Brown with the club.

"I hear fans up there are debating whether to give Brown the supermax but at some point the numbers don't really matter," the GM said. "First of all, the guy is one of the better players in the league. Start there. I know people are all upset about his last game (ECF Game 7), and sure he was bad, but that was a team-wide collapse. Just take a step back and look at where he is and what he can do. The guy can play."

"From everything I've heard and I know, Boston wants Brown," he added. "They see him as a big part of their future. But if things get messed up there — major injuries or things like that — you have to have the ability to make trades. Bottom line: you don't let talent walk or get devalued."

Following a disappointing performance in the Celtics' loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown has been criticized by some Boston fans, especially after the team's blowout loss in Game 7 at TD Garden.

Brown had 19 points on 8-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-9 from three to go along with eight turnovers in an elimination game where the team needed him more than ever due to an injury to Jayson Tatum.

But there is no disputing how valuable Brown has been for the organization over the last few years. Since being taken No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown has made two All-Star teams and was an All-NBA selection for the first time this season.

He's been a 20 points per game scorer each of the last three years and he still seemingly lacks appreciation from the rest of the fan base.

Now, Boston and Brown both have big decisions in front them. The organization needs to figure out whether they want to have two supermax players on their roster at the same time—with Tatum's coming up next year—and the All-Star guard has to choose whether he wants to stay in Bean Town.

He's seemed noncommittal about wanting to stay with the Celtics in the past when asked about the subject.

"I don't know. As long as I'm needed. It's not up to me," Brown said in an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock back in March. "We'll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct."