    Jaylen Brown, Celtics Ripped by NBA Twitter in Game 7 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat put history on hold.

    The Boston Celtics entered Monday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden trying to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series, and all signs suggested they would after three straight wins.

    Miami didn't care.

    The Heat not only fended off a complete collapse, but they also destroyed the Celtics in shocking fashion during a 103-84 victory to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Jimmy Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Caleb Martin dazzled in a secondary role with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 11-of-16 shooting.

    Boston seemed to be fighting an uphill battle from the opening possession when Jayson Tatum turned his ankle and was less than 100 percent the rest of the way. It needed Jaylen Brown to come through given the circumstances, but he finished with eight turnovers and went 1-of-9 from deep.

    He was part of the overall problem for the Celtics, who went 9-of-42 (21.4 percent) from three-point range and drew plenty of criticism from social media:

    bomani @bomani_jones

    tatum's playing about as well as one could ask after that ankle turn. the 11 boards are impressive.<br><br>jaylen brown has 15 points on 18 shots and five turnovers. that there is indefensible.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Jaylen Brown should open up a bakery with all them turnovers. His handles are AWFUL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAConferenceFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAConferenceFinals</a>

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Guys, give Jaylen Brown a break. It's hard to stop turning it over when you already have a margarita for Cancun in your hand.

    َ @FeelLikeDrew

    Jaylen Brown so far <a href="https://t.co/rp1uUzyOSL">pic.twitter.com/rp1uUzyOSL</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics are 0-10 from 3PT 😳 <a href="https://t.co/Wp0j7awQv2">pic.twitter.com/Wp0j7awQv2</a>

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    If you aren't making 3's....and getting 2's with ease.....why take the 3's.......and don't give me a "math" answer either. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Chuck: "Watching these dumbass Celtics play is making my head hurt." 👀 <a href="https://t.co/awVFoNh4Zc">pic.twitter.com/awVFoNh4Zc</a>

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    Would of preferred to get swept. What a putrid performance.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Celtics bettors at the half <a href="https://t.co/PrcpA7m2hX">pic.twitter.com/PrcpA7m2hX</a>

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    Jimmy just iced the Finals berth on an easy steal against, guess who, Jaylen Brown

    Lee Schechter @LeeSchechter

    Jaylen Brown picked a fantastic time to have the worst game of his career. <br><br>What an abysmal performance. Basically unplayable.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Celtics have nothing so far. No plan on offense, no heart on defense

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Jayson Tatum rolls his ankle on the game's first play and Jaylen Brown turned into a pumpkin.

    Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

    Jaylen Brown having an absolute nightmare game: 6 of 19 FGs, 8 (!) turnovers.

    It was easy to assume the Celtics were going to win at home after taking three straight to force a Game 7, but Miami had different ideas from the start. It went to its zone defense much earlier than usual and held Boston to a measly 15 points in the first quarter while seizing the initial lead.

    Throw in Tatum grimacing and the overall ice-cold shooting from the outside, and suddenly the home energy turned into palpable nerves from a crowd that already saw the Celtics lose five previous games at TD Garden in these playoffs.

    About the only thing that prevented a 48-minute Miami blowout was Derrick White, who provided a spark with multiple three-pointers, an and-1 and surprisingly strong defense on a struggling Bam Adebayo. Boston ran its offense through him at times, and the crowd responded by serenading him with MVP chants.

    Yet Martin, Butler and Co. had an answer for every Celtics' spurt and brought the crowd to stunned silence as the game reached a foregone conclusion during the fourth quarter.

    Now the only thing standing in Miami's way of a first championship since 2013 is Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.