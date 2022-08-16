NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.

