MLB Rumors: Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo to Sign 1-Year Contract Extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks will extend manager Torey Lovullo's contract through the 2024 MLB season, according to the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro and MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

Piecoro noted this is the third straight year in which Arizona gave him an extension.

The Diamondbacks are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West at 35-24.

Lovullo is already the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, having led the team for 929 games.

He was the National League Manager of the Year in 2017, his first year with the D-backs, after they won 93 games and claimed a wild-card berth. They were ultimately swept by the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Arizona hasn't finished over .500 since 2019, though, with the organization pivoting toward a full rebuild. The nadir came in 2021 as Lovullo oversaw a 52-win squad.

The front office obviously hasn't lost faith in the 57-year-old, though, and that trust is getting repaid now. Even if the Diamondbacks are unable to maintain their current pace, FanGraphs gives them a 64 percent chance of reaching the postseason.

Corbin Carroll is the standout offensive performer so far with nine home runs and a .282/.368/.503 slash line through 56 games. Meanwhile, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are first and second in ESPN's Cy Young predictor.

The Diamondbacks' success is no mirage, and Lovullo will continue to guide them on their path toward playoff contention.