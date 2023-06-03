Video: White Sox Beat Tigers on Wild Pitch After Umpire Cory Blaser Gets Hit in Mask

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox secured one of the strangest walk-off wins of the year Saturday afternoon following a scary moment in which home plate umpire Cory Blaser was hit by a wild pitch that allowed Yoán Moncada to cross home plate.

Blaser, an umpire since 2010, was knocked to the ground by a wild pitch from Detroit's José Cisnero that hit him right in the face mask, leading to Chicago's 2-1 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Blaser remains under evaluation following the incident, according to MLB.

It's one of the more memorable finishes to a game in some time, especially considering that all three of the game's runs were scored on wild pitches. It was the first game of its kind, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Saturday was also the first time since 1990 that the White Sox won without having an RBI.

Tim Anderson was at the plate when Cisnero threw the wild pitch. The White Sox had the bases loaded in the 10th inning with Moncada as the automatic runner, Gavin Sheets being walked intentionally and Jake Burger getting hit by a pitch, which was a precursor to the game's ending.

Cisnero was nearly out of the jam with two outs but just couldn't finish it off.

Regardless of how it happened, the White Sox will take the result as they have finally found a decent run of form after a rough start to the season. They have now won three out of their last four games.

Chicago still sits at 25-35, fourth place in the AL Central, but have closed the gap between themselves and the Tigers—who are in second-place—to just three games.