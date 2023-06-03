Dodgers' Mookie Betts is the 'Modern-Day Rickey Henderson,' Dave Roberts Says

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Who would Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts compare star outfielder Mookie Betts to? A baseball legend, of course.

Before his Dodgers took on the historical rival New York Yankees, the skipper spoke highly about Betts' impact on the team.

"[He's] the modern-day Rickey Henderson," Roberts said of Betts at the leadoff spot, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio. "He's instant offense. Getting in the box, we throw up a zero, he puts up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Guys feed off that."

