Jon Singleton Called Up by Brewers; 1st Time Back in MLB Since 2015

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the first time since 2015, Jon Singleton will play in a Major League Baseball game.

The first baseman was called up by the Milwaukee Brewers after the organization placed Darin Ruf and Tyrone Taylor on the injured list. He was named a starter for the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

"It's been a long journey," Singleton said. "Right now, I really can't even describe my emotions, my feelings. Definitely grateful."

Singleton made headlines as a top prospect in the Houston Astros organization and signed a $10 million contract before making his major league debut. He played in 114 games across 2014 and 2015 for Houston, hitting .171 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI's.

He had multiple drug suspensions in his earlier career, which put his promising potential in jeopardy. He was released by Houston while serving a 100-game suspension in 2018 and played in the Mexican League in 2021.

He was signed by the Brewers in 2021 and has spent his time with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He is hitting .258 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI's for the Sounds.

"It's definitely rewarding," Singleton said. "There's been a lot of hard work that I've put in. There's been a lot of things I've done emotionally, physically and spiritually to get to this point. Very, very grateful."

He joins a Brewers team that currently leads the NL Central.