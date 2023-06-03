Knicks Insider: 'Cross Off' Bob Myers Replacing Scott Perry After Warriors Departure

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

While a move to the New York Knicks appears to be a logical possibility for former Warriors president Bob Myers, that does not mean it is likely.

The organization mutually parted ways with general manager Scott Perry earlier this week, and the timing with Myers departure from the Golden State Warriors fueled the possibility that he could be heading to the empire state. According to SNY's Ian Begley, go ahead and "cross off" Myers' name from the list of potential candidates for New York.

Begley's stance stems from various factors, including role fit and salary. Myers was the top basketball executive with the Warriors, but would be serving under Leon Rose with the Knicks. He also commanded a salary within the $8-10 million range with Golden State, and Begley said that Knicks governor James Dolan is likely not looking to hire another highly paid executive.

Still, the opportunity has to be intriguing. Myers helped build the Warriors into a dynasty, with the team reaching six NBA Finals and winning four. He joined the organization in 2011 and assumed the role as president of basketball operations in 2016.

The Knicks reached the second round of the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs, bowing out to the Miami Heat in six games. Perry joined the Knicks in 2017, leading the team to two playoff appearences.