Bob Myers Steps Down as Warriors President, GM After 4 NBA Titles: 'It's Just Time'

The Golden State Warriors and longtime president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers have parted ways, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"It's just time," Myers said of his decision.

Wojnarowski added that Myers "declined ownership offers on a new deal that would've paid him among the league's top-earning executives."

With Myers out of the picture, Wojnarowski reported Warriors governor Joe Lacob "is expected to seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk, an executive VP of basketball operations, and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr."

Wojnarowski first reported on Dec. 10 that the 48-year-old was on an expiring contract believed to end in June 2023. He also said that talks between Myers and the Dubs appeared to be "on hiatus."

"We love Bob and hope he is here for a long time," Lacob said. Myers declined comment on the matter when asked, saying that his focus was on the team and this season.

The lack of a contract didn't appear to be an issue related to any internal problems. Wojnarowski noted that Myers "has maintained strong working relationships with all the key organizational members," including Lacob, head coach Steve Kerr and the star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It also certainly isn't related to performance, as the Warriors were coming off their fourth NBA title since 2015.

It may have had something to do with money.

In January, Anthony Slater, Sam Amick and Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic went in-depth on the issues between the Warriors and Myers and noted that the GM wasn't among the top-paid executives in the sport despite his tremendous success.

"According to several people with ballpark knowledge of executive salaries around the league, Myers falls somewhere in the range of either sixth, seventh or eighth on the base salary totem pole," the trio wrote.

But it's also possible Myers simply wanted a new venture.

The 2022-23 season ended with the Warriors losing in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.

Myers had served as the team's GM since April 2012, when he was promoted from the assistant GM role he had held for the previous 12 months.

Previously, he worked 14 years as a sports agent, representing clients such as Brandon Roy and Kendrick Perkins. He played basketball at UCLA from 1993 to 1997.

Golden State already had future NBA legend in Curry onboard by the time Myers joined the team, and the Dubs added five-time All-Star Thompson when he was assistant GM.

But the Warriors made one of the best value draft picks in NBA history during Myers' first year as GM when they added Green with the No. 35 overall selection in 2012.

Myers kept everyone aboard and made other key moves, adding Kerr as head coach in 2014 and bringing in superstar Kevin Durant and invaluable complementary pieces over the years such as Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, JaVale McGee, Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut, among others.

The two-time NBA Executive of the Year (2015, 2017) has also drafted some other important championship-winning talents, including Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole.

Myers' run as the architect of the Warriors' dynasty is now over, but he cemented himself as one of the league's greatest all-time executives along the way.