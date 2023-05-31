Knicks Reportedly Parting Ways with GM Scott Perry

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and general manager Scott Perry will reportedly go their separate ways this offseason.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, "Perry will move on when his contract expires this summer."

New York hired the 59-year-old as its GM in 2017, and president of basketball operations Leon Rose also gave him a two-year extension that runs out this summer. Popper noted that Perry's voice isn't as significant as it once was in the Knicks' front office with executive vice president William Wesley and senior basketball consultant Gersson Rosas assuming larger roles under Rose.

Still, Perry's time with the Knicks has mostly been defined by success.

He helped draft RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson and sign Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson as four of the most important players on the current iteration of the roster. New York reached the playoffs in two of the last three seasons after not reaching the postseason the previous seven campaigns.

Perry has extensive experience in NBA front offices with stints with the Detroit Pistons, Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings.

He has seemingly set the Knicks on the course for success.

The franchise's 47-35 record this past season was its best since the 2012-13 campaign when Carmelo Anthony was leading the way. If the team can keep its pieces together, the trio of Brunson, Randle and Barrett represent important building blocks.

The Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs for their first postseason series win in a decade and then pushed the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat to six games.

Yet it seems like they will have to take the next step without their current general manager.