Red Sox's Chris Sale Exits With Shoulder Injury vs. Reds

Chris Sale exited the Boston Red Sox's game Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds after throwing just 59 pitches.

The Red Sox's injury-plagued pitcher was removed due to left shoulder soreness after multiple mound visits from manager Alex Cora and medical staff.

Before leaving the game, Sale allowed one run on five hits while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings. The pitcher has missed at least 50 days in three straight seasons due to injuries ranging from broken bones to Tommy John surgery.

