Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson Activated off IL After Injury Rehab Stints

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced some good news Thursday afternoon.

Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Josh Donaldson have been activated off the 10-day injured list and are expected to play this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stanton had been on the injured list since April 16 with a left hamstring strain, and Donaldson had been on the IL with a right hamstring strain since April 6.

New York also activated pitcher Tommy Kahnle on Thursday. The righty hasn't pitched at all this season due to right biceps tendinitis.

The Yankees have struggled to compete for the top spot in the American League East this season because of injuries.

While Stanton and Donaldson are off the injured list, the Yankees still have outfielder Harrison Bader on the IL, in addition to pitchers Carlos Rodón, Frankie Montas, Jonathan Loáisiga and Lou Trivino.

New York sits third in the division with a 34-24 record, six games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays and two games behind the second-place Baltimore Orioles.

With every team in the AL East boasting a winning record this season, it's crucial for the Pinstripes to begin to get some players back from the IL.

The return of both Stanton and Donaldson should put the franchise in a better position to compete for the AL East crown, though the latter hadn't made much of a difference at the plate to begin the season.

In five games before being sidelined, Donaldson was hitting .125/.176/.313 with one home run and one RBI.

Stanton, meanwhile, was slashing .269/.296/.558 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 13 games.

The Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series with the Dodgers on Friday before returning home to host the Chicago White Sox next week.