Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard Says It 'Really Sucks' Feeling Like Team's 'Weakest Link'

Harry How/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard's slow start with the Los Angeles Dodgers is weighing on the veteran pitcher.

"It really sucks," he told reporters after Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. "Right now I just feel like I'm the weakest link on this team. I want to go out there and compete and be successful for the other guys in this clubhouse, but it's just not working out."

The Nationals tagged Syndergaard for five earned runs over five innings. Keibert Ruiz, CJ Abrams and Jeimer Candelario all homered off him.

It was easy to talk yourself into the idea of the 2016 All-Star enjoying a renaissance in Dodger blue. Los Angeles' player development across all levels is almost second to none in MLB.

The odds of Syndergaard being the next success story are dwindling by the week, though. He has a 6.54 ERA and a 5.23 FIP through 11 starts, and his six strikeouts per nine innings are on pace to be a career low.

Most concerning, Syndergaard is averaging around 92 mph on his sinker and four-seam fastball, according to Baseball Savant. That's a stark contrast to his peak with the New York Mets, when he was regularly hitting the high 90s.

The Dodgers' June 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to be the 30-year-old's next turn in the rotation. However, manager Dave Roberts was noncommittal about whether the team will stick to that plan.

Perhaps Syndergaard and Los Angeles' coaching staff can discover a mechanical tweak that will help him be effective on the mound again. Absent that, the front office might eventually have to contemplate whether to see out the duration of his one-year, $13 million contract.