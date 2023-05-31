Barry Bonds Documentary in Production at HBO; Executive Producers of 'The Last Dance'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Baseball legend Barry Bonds will be the subject of an upcoming documentary produced by HBO and Words + Pictures.

HBO said the project "will include a diverse cast of influential figures from Barry Bonds' life and career." It doesn't appear as though Bonds has signed on, however, with the company adding that "the opportunity for Bonds to actively participate and share his firsthand experiences remains available."

Deadline's Matthew Carey first reported on the documentary and detailed how key figures on the production team boast a wealth of experience in long-form sports stories.

Ezra Edelman, who directed O.J.: Made in America, is an executive producer, as are Connor Schell and Libby Geist. Along with helping to helm ESPN's 30 for 30 series, Schell and Geist were producers for The Last Dance.

Regardless of his level of involvement, Bonds will make for a fascinating subject.

By any objective metric, he's the greatest position player of his era and one of the best in baseball history. A seven-time MVP and 14-time All-Star, he retired with an MLB-record 762 home runs and a .298/.444/.607 slash line.

However, Bonds' connection to the steroid scandal in the early 2000s tainted his legacy. In January 2022, he missed his last chance to get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the standard ballot, and he fell well short of the votes necessary on the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot in December.

The HBO documentary, which remains untitled, will chronicle Bonds' life before baseball and continue through to his 22-year MLB career.