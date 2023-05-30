B.J. Callaghan Named USMNT Interim Head Coach After Anthony Hudson's Departure

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

B.J. Callaghan has been named the United States men's national team interim head coach after Anthony Hudson left the role for another job.

"B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed," U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future."

Callaghan will be the interim head coach for at least the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments.

He first joined the USMNT in 2019 as a strategy analyst before being promoted to an assistant coaching role.

"I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years," Callaghan said. "Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: Defend both of our CONCACAF titles."

The USMNT's search for a permanent manager continues, a process that began at the start of the calendar year after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired on Dec. 31 and wasn't renewed.

Hudson served as the interim manager during that time, helping the squad reach the CONCACAF Nations League final four and Gold Cup.

"I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity to be part of such a great team of players and staff," he said in a statement. "It's been an honor to represent the National Team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed. The group is in good hands with B.J., and I'm excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of."

The United States has arguably the most talented young core of players in its history. Getting the next managerial appointment right is crucial.