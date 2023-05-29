Lakers Shouldn't Sign D'Angelo Russell to New Contract amid NBA Free-Agency Rumors

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have several decisions to make during the upcoming NBA offseason.

Several of them will be incredibly difficult. Choosing what to do with D'Angelo Russell won't be.

This isn't about his disappearing act in the postseason, though that didn't help his case. The much bigger issue is his apparent desire for a jackpot payday. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Russell was reportedly trying to get a four-year deal worth "upward of $100 million" from the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to his February trade to L.A.

The Lakers should want no part of paying him anything close to that for reasons we'll dig into further.

