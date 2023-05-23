X

    Trae Young Trade Rumors: Lakers Have Had 'Internal' Talks About Hypothetical Offer

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 25: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering making a play for Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young this offseason.

    According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Lakers brass have had "internal discussions" about what a "hypothetical trade offer" for Young could possibly entail during the offseason.

    The Lakers' 2022-23 season came to an end Monday night when they fell 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, completing a sweep for Nikola Jokić and Co.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.