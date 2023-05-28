X

    Aliyah Boston, Fever Snap WNBA Record-Tying 20-Game Losing Streak in Win over Dream

    Adam WellsMay 28, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - MAY 28: Indiana Fever celebrates the win against the Atlanta Dream on May 28, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Indiana Fever are back in the win column for the first time in 343 days.

    Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith led the Fever to a 90-87 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, snapping their 20-game losing streak in the process.

    Indiana Fever snapped their 20-game losing streak (longest in WNBA history) today with a win against the Atlanta Dream. <br><br>The Aliyah Boston effect 🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/Qnc2JcAVt7">pic.twitter.com/Qnc2JcAVt7</a>

    Indiana's 20-game losing streak was tied with the Tulsa Shock for the longest in WNBA history. The Shock's streak took place in a calendar year during the 2011 season.

    The last time Indiana won a game was on June 19, 2022, when they defeated the Chicago Sky 89-87 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

    Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, scored a season-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds in 31 minutes against the Dream.

    down to the wire. <a href="https://t.co/nCshVH3tb8">pic.twitter.com/nCshVH3tb8</a>

    Boston, in just her third game after being the top draft pick in April, added 13 points. It was actually the lowest-scoring contest of her young career after putting up 15 in each of the previous two games.

    Kelsey Mitchell's two free throws with 13 seconds remaining gave the Fever a three-point advantage. Rhyne Howard had a chance to tie the game, but her attempt from behind the arc missed and Boston grabbed a rebound as the buzzer sounded.

    The 2011 Shock still own the WNBA record for lowest single-season winning percentage (.088; 3-31 record). The Fever finished last year 5-31 and lost their first two games this season before Sunday's victory.

