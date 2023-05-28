Aliyah Boston, Fever Snap WNBA Record-Tying 20-Game Losing Streak in Win over Dream

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Fever are back in the win column for the first time in 343 days.

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith led the Fever to a 90-87 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, snapping their 20-game losing streak in the process.

Indiana's 20-game losing streak was tied with the Tulsa Shock for the longest in WNBA history. The Shock's streak took place in a calendar year during the 2011 season.

The last time Indiana won a game was on June 19, 2022, when they defeated the Chicago Sky 89-87 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, scored a season-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds in 31 minutes against the Dream.

Boston, in just her third game after being the top draft pick in April, added 13 points. It was actually the lowest-scoring contest of her young career after putting up 15 in each of the previous two games.

Kelsey Mitchell's two free throws with 13 seconds remaining gave the Fever a three-point advantage. Rhyne Howard had a chance to tie the game, but her attempt from behind the arc missed and Boston grabbed a rebound as the buzzer sounded.

The 2011 Shock still own the WNBA record for lowest single-season winning percentage (.088; 3-31 record). The Fever finished last year 5-31 and lost their first two games this season before Sunday's victory.