MLB Rumors: Cubs Open to Marcus Stroman Contract Extension; SP Doesn't Want Trade

David Berding/Getty Images

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is hopeful of remaining a member of the Chicago Cubs with the opt-out in his contract raising questions over his future in the Windy City.

The 2019 All-Star told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal he doesn't to be traded as the Cubs sit last in the National League Central at 22-29:

"At this point in my career, I'm so open to anything. But it would bother me a bit, just because I feel like I do love it here, as far as the city, the organization from the top down, the fans. It's incredible playing at Wrigley. Me coming out here 30 minutes before a game and getting a standing ovation, it's hard to top that."

Rosenthal reported Chicago "is happy with Stroman and open to a long-term arrangement."

A breakthrough in negotiations might be elusive in the middle of the season, though. Once it's Opening Day, players typically push any contractural matters to the following offseason in order to keep their focus solely on the field.

Without a new deal for Stroman, the Cubs could be in a bit of a bind.

You'd assume he'd turn down his $21 million option for 2024 in order to pursue a longer contract. In that case, Chicago would have no assurances about him re-signing, and Rosenthal noted the team wouldn't collect any draft-pick compensation if he left.

The right-hander figures to have good trade value ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline as well. Through 11 starts, he's 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and a 3.74 FIP, and his 1.1 WAR are tied for 28th among starting pitchers at FanGraphs.

Stroman would be an attractive half-season rental for a franchise in a playoff position.

The 32-year-old may want to finish out 2023 with the Cubs, but the structure of his deal gives them a fairly obvious choice if they're still outside of the playoff picture by August. Trading him and getting a solid prospect or two back would be the smart call.