X

    Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Blasted by Fans After Challenge Gives Heat's Jimmy Butler 3 FTs

    Jack MurrayMay 28, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gestures to his team against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    It worked out in the end, but a misjudgment from Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla nearly cost his team the series.

    While holding a 102-100 lead over the Miami Heat with under five seconds remaining, a foul was called on Heat guard Jimmy Butler. The foul was set to put Butler, who was 9-11 from the free throw line to that point, in a position to send the game to overtime.

    Mazzulla opted to challenge the call, and instead of a reversal, it was confirmed that Butler was beyond the three-point line, so now he had a chance to send the Celtics home. Butler, naturally, hit all three shots and put the Celtics season on the brink.

    The decision to challenge the call frustrated fans on Twitter.

    Scott Candage @ScottCandage

    Still fire Joe Mazzulla for challenging that call. They won in spite of him, not because of him.

    Kyle Seeley @PresidentSeeley

    Can we talk about how Joe Mazzulla almost blew this. <br><br>Used his challenge on a call that was clearly a foul on Horford that ended up giving Jimmy 3 free throws as opposed to two. <br><br>Bailed out. Unbelievable.

    Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Blasted by Fans After Challenge Gives Heat's Jimmy Butler 3 FTs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Wah-Keen @ByJauquin

    Mazzulla is trying his hardest to ruin this team but the players won't let it happen

    Alex Rikleen @Rikleen

    Gotta be the worst use of a challenge in the history of professional sports.<br>Sounds extreme but given the stakes probably warranted.

    Patar Sebastiano @patarsebastiano

    Ref : foul 2 shots<br>*Joe Mazzula challenge<br>Ref : foul 3 shots<br><br>Another masterclass from Joe 🤡<br><br>No matter the result this season he must learn or go

    Capo @vato1hunnit

    Joe Mazzula almost cost them that game, why he challenge a obvious foul, they called it a 2 shot foul he let them review it with that challenge.

    Jarod @jarodchamilton

    Joe Mazzula snitching on himself to lose the ECF…and then the ultimate save!!!

    However, a Derrick White game-winning shot just moments later gave the Celtics the victory and kept the franchise's season alive.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DERRICK WHITE BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥<br><br>CELTICS SEND IT TO GAME 7. <a href="https://t.co/F8bw9aYpme">pic.twitter.com/F8bw9aYpme</a>

    As a result of this, many fans felt like Mazzulla owes White for saving his job as the team's head coach.

    Pink Eye Bob Costas at the 2014 Sochi Olympics @BirdUntruster

    Joe Mazzula owes his career and possibly soul to Derrick White. No one is going to remember that challenge now

    TheSauceOg @HaunchoMusa

    Derrick white just saved Joe Mazzula job with that put back for game

    Mr.P🇭🇹🇬🇳 @misterp06

    Joe Mazzula better give Derrick White a smooth 20mil for saving his job

    Frustration to how Mazzulla has coached in the series is not just related to this incident, as he acknowledged his struggles after the team fell down 3-0. His job would likely have been in jeopardy if the score held, despite signing an extension earlier this season.

    Instead, Mazzulla will prepare his team for a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Tuesday.