Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Blasted by Fans After Challenge Gives Heat's Jimmy Butler 3 FTs

It worked out in the end, but a misjudgment from Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla nearly cost his team the series.

While holding a 102-100 lead over the Miami Heat with under five seconds remaining, a foul was called on Heat guard Jimmy Butler. The foul was set to put Butler, who was 9-11 from the free throw line to that point, in a position to send the game to overtime.

Mazzulla opted to challenge the call, and instead of a reversal, it was confirmed that Butler was beyond the three-point line, so now he had a chance to send the Celtics home. Butler, naturally, hit all three shots and put the Celtics season on the brink.

The decision to challenge the call frustrated fans on Twitter.

However, a Derrick White game-winning shot just moments later gave the Celtics the victory and kept the franchise's season alive.

As a result of this, many fans felt like Mazzulla owes White for saving his job as the team's head coach.

Frustration to how Mazzulla has coached in the series is not just related to this incident, as he acknowledged his struggles after the team fell down 3-0. His job would likely have been in jeopardy if the score held, despite signing an extension earlier this season.

Instead, Mazzulla will prepare his team for a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Tuesday.