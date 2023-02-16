Joe Mazzulla Named Celtics' Full-Time HC, Gets Contract Extension After Interim Stint

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics announced Thursday they removed the interim tag from head coach Joe Mazzulla's title.

He also received a contract extension.

"As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. "He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future."

The Celtics named Mazzulla the interim coach in September after suspending Ime Udoka for the season. Udoka's suspension followed an investigation that found he engaged in an improper relationship and used crude language toward a female employee.

Once the full extent of the punishment set in, many wondered whether Udoka had already coached his final game with the Celtics.

It was also telling when the 45-year-old was quickly linked to the Brooklyn Nets following the firing of Steve Nash. You typically don't see a championship contender allow a direct rival to poach its head coach, suspension or no suspension.

Boston hasn't missed a beat under Mazzulla's leadership. The team owns the NBA's best record (42-17) and ranks third in offensive rating (116.9) and fourth in defensive rating (110.6), per NBA.com.

Mazzulla has done everything the Celtics could've asked of him, particularly under difficult circumstances. It would've created an odd dynamic if they shifted him back to an assistant role once Udoka served his suspension.

Thursday's announcement provides clarity for all parties involved.

Mazzulla and the players now know exactly where he stands moving forward, while Udoka is free to pursue opportunities outside of Boston. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Udoka is expected to be a "strong candidate" for any open head coaching jobs in the offseason.

The Nets reportedly opted not to hire Udoka in part because their pursuit of him resulted in a swift backlash, though. Any franchise that targets him this summer could be met with a similar response.