Joe Mazzulla on Celtics' Blowout G3 Loss to Heat: I Didn't Have them Ready to Play

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Joe Mazzulla was praised for the work he did with the Boston Celtics during the regular season. Now, many, including himself, are concerned with the way the team is playing.

Following the team's blowout 128-102 Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat, Mazzulla took the blame himself, stating that he "just didn't have them ready to play."

"Whatever it was, whether it was the starting lineup or adjustments, I just have to get them in in a better place, ready to play," Mazzulla said. "That's on me."

He also said that there may be a disconnect within the team and added that he has not placed a high enough emphasis on defense.

Mazzulla took over for Ime Udoka on an interim status in September after the latter was suspended for the 2022-23 season. He led the Celtics to a 57-25 regular season record and had the interim status removed in February.

The regular season success has been followed by an inconsistent playoff run, despite the fact that the Celtics have reached the Conference Final. The seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks took the Celtics to six games and the Philadelphia 76ers took them to seven games in the second round.

In the Conference Final, the Miami Heat have exposed weaknesses in the team, and the coach is catching the blame from fans.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history, but the Celtics will look to start a charge toward history in Game 4 on Tuesday.